​​Yes, There Was Fast Food In Medieval Times, But It Looked A Bit Different

The idea of fast food seems like an entirely modern innovation. When the first chains popped up in the early 20th century, they were entirely novel. Today, they're defined by drive-thrus, in-app ordering, and a global presence never seen before. But while the face of fast food may have changed, the idea of it has been around since Medieval times, a period of European history spanning roughly from the 5th to the 15th century.

The idea of food during this period has become somewhat one-dimensional. We picture royalty enjoying rich, decadent banquets while peasants were left with miserable gruels of mysterious origins, but the reality was much more complex. One of the main reasons fast food was so prevalent in Medieval Europe was because it provided a meal away from the kitchen. Home kitchens were a rarity reserved for the wealthy, so the working class had no choice but to eat out at fast food joints known as "cook shops."

Like today, fast food was known for being cheap, speedy, and open late, but the menus looked very different. Modern fast food joints are dominated by burgers and fried chicken, which would have been considered delicacies by Medieval standards. Cook shop fare was more functional and was designed to be filling and travel well. This made pasties and meat pies all the rage. Another big difference is that customers could often bring their own meat to a cook shop. Cooks would then place the protein into a casing of stale bread and bake it.