What Walmart Does With Returned Kitchen Appliances

There are a lot of reasons you might return a kitchen appliance to Walmart. Perhaps you received it as a duplicate gift, or you bought it online only to find that its finish clashed with your cozy kitchen color scheme. Or maybe that "smart" kitchen gadget turned out to be a total dud, quitting on you just minutes after you plugged it in. The good news is that Walmart has a forgiving return policy, particularly for smaller kitchen appliances, though its large-appliance return policy is also quite reasonable; it will, for example, take back an unopened refrigerator within 30 days (but drops that window to just 48 hours if you have opened it). Wondering what happens to your opened-but-barely-used return once it's back in Walmart's possession? Some of those items actually end up being resold by the company or trusted third-party resellers.

As part of its aptly named Resold at Walmart program, your returned appliance might hit the market again under a new designation, either Restored or Pre-Owned. Both categories guarantee the item is fully functional, but they differ by who handles them and the warranty provided. Restored products are professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by the manufacturer or top-tier suppliers. Pre-Owned items are sold directly by trusted marketplace sellers on more of an as-is basis, and might show a bit of wear and tear. To help shoppers understand what they are buying, both Restored and Pre-Owned items use explicit condition designations such as Premium, Like New, Good, or Fair.