How Much McDonald's Breakfast Food You Could Buy With $5 In The 1980s

Americans' love affair with fast food isn't just about our favorite familiar eats and how quick and easy they are to get. Affordability has always been part of the deal, and that's been falling away in recent years as prices have risen, partly due to inflation. That, in turn, has affected sales, particularly for breakfast, as people eat something at home instead or forgo a morning meal altogether. Against that backdrop, it's eye-opening to look back at prices a few decades ago and see how much $5 could get you for breakfast at McDonald's in the 1980s.

Both an Egg and a Sausage McMuffin with Cheese cost $1.15 in the early '80s, while a Sausage McMuffin was 89 cents. Scrambled eggs with sausage, Hash Browns, and an English muffin went for $1.65, while just the eggs and English muffin cost 79 cents. Hotcakes were 69 cents, a Danish was 65 cents, and Hash Browns were 45 cents. Orange juice, milk, and a large coffee all cost 45 cents, while a small coffee and hot tea were 35 cents.

At those prices, two people could easily have breakfast for $5 and have money left over. For instance, an Egg McMuffin, Hotcakes, two Hash Browns, juice, and a large coffee would total just $3.64. Swap the Hotcakes for a scrambled eggs meal, subtract one Hash Brown, and add another juice and a small coffee, and you're at $4.95. Even three people could get something like a Sausage McMuffin, Hotcakes, a Danish, three Hash Browns, a juice, and a small and large coffee and still come in at $4.83.