How Much McDonald's Breakfast Food You Could Buy With $5 In The 1980s
Americans' love affair with fast food isn't just about our favorite familiar eats and how quick and easy they are to get. Affordability has always been part of the deal, and that's been falling away in recent years as prices have risen, partly due to inflation. That, in turn, has affected sales, particularly for breakfast, as people eat something at home instead or forgo a morning meal altogether. Against that backdrop, it's eye-opening to look back at prices a few decades ago and see how much $5 could get you for breakfast at McDonald's in the 1980s.
Both an Egg and a Sausage McMuffin with Cheese cost $1.15 in the early '80s, while a Sausage McMuffin was 89 cents. Scrambled eggs with sausage, Hash Browns, and an English muffin went for $1.65, while just the eggs and English muffin cost 79 cents. Hotcakes were 69 cents, a Danish was 65 cents, and Hash Browns were 45 cents. Orange juice, milk, and a large coffee all cost 45 cents, while a small coffee and hot tea were 35 cents.
At those prices, two people could easily have breakfast for $5 and have money left over. For instance, an Egg McMuffin, Hotcakes, two Hash Browns, juice, and a large coffee would total just $3.64. Swap the Hotcakes for a scrambled eggs meal, subtract one Hash Brown, and add another juice and a small coffee, and you're at $4.95. Even three people could get something like a Sausage McMuffin, Hotcakes, a Danish, three Hash Browns, a juice, and a small and large coffee and still come in at $4.83.
How do 1980s McDonald's breakfast prices compare to today?
Were McDonald's 1980s breakfast prices a better bargain than today's? After converting them to 2026 dollars, nearly all of the average 2026 U.S. prices are higher than their 1980s equivalents.
In June 2026, an Egg McMuffin costs $4.29, a full 34 cents more than its converted price of $3.95. The $5.69 scrambled eggs meal, now called the Big Breakfast and served with a biscuit instead of an English muffin, is almost identical to its adjusted cost of $5.66. Hotcakes are more than twice as expensive as their converted price of $2.37, costing $5.69. Hash Browns cost $2.09, 55 cents more than their adjusted price of $1.54 — no wonder folks think the so-called McValue item is massively overpriced. Orange juice is also more than twice as expensive as its converted price of $1.54, costing $3.49. A small coffee at $1.50 is 30 cents more than its adjusted price of $1.20, while a large coffee at $2.39 is 85 cents more than its converted price of $1.54. The $2.49 Sausage McMuffin is an exception, costing 57 cents less than its adjusted price of $3.06.
There's also a larger breakfast selection now. The menu includes biscuits, bagels, and McGriddles, including the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit for $5.89, the Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddle for $5.19, the $2.69 Sausage Burrito, and the $3.89 Fruit & Maple Oatmeal.
Amid these shifting prices and expanded choices, big changes have come to McDonald's in 2026. For example, it introduced $4 McValue Meal Deal breakfasts in April in response to declining sales. Customers can order a Sausage McMuffin or Sausage Biscuit with a Hash Brown and a small coffee for that price.