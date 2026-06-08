Does Chick-Fil-A Have Locations In The UK?

From humble beginnings in 1946, Chick-fil-A has grown into one of the most successful chicken chains in the United States. It's not that surprising, then, that the brand known for its sandwiches and signature Chick-fil-A sauce has tried to replicate its titanic success in foreign markets. As of June 2026, the chain operates more than 3,000 locations across three continents, and the only European nation that hosts Chick-fil-A is the United Kingdom.

Chick-fil-A's debut in the U.K. was a long time coming. There was significant demand for the chain to open, largely fueled by social media hype. Interestingly, the first location — which opened its doors in 2025 — wasn't based in London, but in Leeds. Since then, the chain has opened three more locations in the U.K.: one in London and two in Northern Ireland. The company has also announced that, over the next decade, it plans to invest $100 million in its U.K. expansion, so it's extremely likely that more locations will be popping up in the coming years.

Ownership of the restaurants also works a little differently in the U.K. Rather than relying on a traditional franchise model, Chick-fil-A U.K. operates an owner-operator system that places individual restaurants in the hands of local operators while keeping tighter control over expansion. This approach limits the ability of large franchise investment groups to acquire dozens of locations, helping each restaurant maintain a stronger connection to its local community. This community-based approach is also reflected in where many of the chain's U.K. spots are located. The London location, for example, sits in the leafy suburb of Kingston upon Thames rather than the crowded heart of the city, where fast-food chains usually congregate.