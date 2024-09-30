Chick-Fil-A Is Opening Its First Permanent UK Locations In 4 Major Cities

Chicken lovers in the United Kingdom will finally be able to enjoy the taste of Chick-fil-A on their home turf with four new permanent locations. The company, known for its chicken sandwiches and signature Chick-fil-A sauce, recently announced a 10-year plan to expand the fast food brand across the pond as part of a "long-term investment in the U.K." The first step in the company's European expansion plan includes opening five locations in four cities: Belfast, Leeds, Liverpool, and London.

These locations are set to open within the next two years, and will be locally owned and operated franchises. The chicken and egg products will also be locally sourced, according to Chick-fil-A's announcement. This initial U.K. expansion is expected to create approximately 400 new jobs and add to the over 3,000 Chick-fil-A restaurants currently operating across 48 U.S. states, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich claimed the top spot on Food Republic's ranking of the best fast food chicken sandwiches, so U.K. residents have quite a bit to look forward to.