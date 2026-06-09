The Best Time To Season Ground Beef, According To Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay might be the internet's favorite chef, but despite being so eminently memeable, it's easy to forget that he's a true master of his craft, with an impressive eight Michelin stars under his belt. So when Ramsay offers a coveted piece of advice, you'd better start taking notes — whether that's skipping the affordable soup du jour or never ordering the specials. Another culinary tidbit he shared is the best time to season ground beef, which, he says, is immediately before cooking (via YouTube).

Whether you're working with USDA Prime or Choice cuts, or even a standard pack of supermarket hamburger meat, seasoning is essential. A healthy dose of salt and pepper helps bring out the meat's natural flavor, while the salt also helps dry the surface, encouraging those rich, caramelized notes. That's especially useful if you're making a pan sauce and want to take advantage of all the flavorful fond left behind in the skillet.

But beyond flavor, it's the timing that makes Ramsay's advice so important. Ground beef should be salted shortly before it hits the heat, not long beforehand. Because mince has such a large surface area, the salt comes into contact with far more meat than it would in a whole steak. Once added, the salt begins drawing moisture out of the meat and dissolving some of its proteins. Given enough time, these proteins start to bind together, creating a denser, springier texture that's closer to a sausage than a loose crumble.