What Is A Farm Share And Is It Worth The Money?

One of the benefits of participating in a CSA is that customers can help mitigate some of the financial uncertainties facing farmers, such as crop failures and fluctuating markets, by paying for goods in advance. While I didn't feel I was getting any value out of it, my hosts felt they were doing something altruistic. Considering how much of what we paid for ended up in the garbage, this made a farm share feel more like a charity than a business to me. There's nothing wrong with this if you know what you're getting into.

The biggest problem with subscribing to a farm share, for me, was that it felt as though we were giving someone else full control over what we ate. This lack of choice may remind many immigrants of the food insecurities they faced under the regimes from which they fled. Having to experience that again in a country that promised life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness may not make sense to them, especially if they have to pay a premium for the experience.

I still believe that the best way I can support local agriculture is by making it a habit to shop at farmers markets or visit farms with retail facilities. I like to talk to local farmers (who are usually at the markets), get recommendations, and choose foods I know I will want to eat. You can follow these tips for navigating farmers markets if you feel overwhelmed by the variety. This may not help alleviate all the financial difficulties farmers face, as CSAs promise to do, but it works for now, until we find a better solution that feels like a win for everyone.