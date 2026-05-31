Why You Should Add A Second Trash Can In Your Kitchen

A good kitchen is all about organization and making the most of your space, so while adding a second trash can can seem like a waste, it actually adds a very specific kind of functionality. By adding a smaller one for compost, you can potentially save yourself both money and time, making the process far more convenient.

Rachel Ray's easy kitchen clean-up tip makes gathering your compostable ingredients simple, but you probably don't want to lug a bowl out to your yard every time you cook. A bathroom-sized trash takes up very little room on the floor, so you can stow it away in any unused corner. Since it's so small, it should also fill up before your scraps have the chance to break down and start to smell. Still, some scraps, like onions, are stinkier than others, so little tricks like reusing coffee grounds in your compost can help cover up any odors that may start to creep in before they permeate your kitchen.

Over time, a streamlined, at-home composting system saves you from dropping tons of cash on fertilizer, store-bought compost, and soil amendments that may make gardening prohibitively expensive. Aside from the cost of the can itself, the process should be free, especially if you just use plastic grocery bags as liners rather than buying small-sized bags. If you have a lot of paper bags lying around, you can even toss the whole thing in your compost pile.