The Best-Selling Wine Brand In The US

The United States is the fourth-largest wine producer in the world, and it's common knowledge that Americans also love to drink wine. In fact, it's the biggest consumer of wine globally, so being the country's best-selling brand is no small feat. This title goes to a name you've probably heard before: Barefoot, which, according to the American Association of Wine Economists, sold a staggering amount: almost 19.5 million nine-liter cases in 2023.

Barefoot is a budget-friendly brand based in California and owned by E&J Gallo Winery. Instantly recognizable by its iconic footprint logo, the label can be found just about everywhere wine is sold. Aside from your average bottle costing between $5 to $10, another part of its broad appeal comes down to its number of offerings. As of 2026, Barefoot offers around 30 unique still and sparkling wines, and its lineup has only expanded over the years, including the launch of its popular spritzer range in 2013.

The brand's expansive portfolio covers many of the classic grapes that helped make Californian vineyards world-famous — including iconic varieties like cabernet sauvignon and merlot — while also branching out into sweeter and less traditional territory. Alongside familiar reds and whites, shoppers will also find fruit-forward blends and more unconventional offerings like Barefoot Fruitscato, which combines wine with flavors such as strawberry, peach, and pineapple. While this eclectic range might send your old-world European winemaker into a frenzy, it's also what makes Barefoot appealing. Whether you're looking for a bottle to pair with dinner or a simple no-pressure wine that won't feel wasted in a sangria, chances are Barefoot will fit the bill.