Cabernet Sauvignon Vs Merlot: How These Wines Differ

Out of all the wine varieties to know, cabernet sauvignon and merlot undoubtedly rank among the world's most iconic and recognizable red wine grapes. They're staples on restaurant menus and easy to spot at almost any bottle shop, but while they're often grouped together, they deliver vastly different drinking experiences.

Grape varieties distinguish themselves from each other because each has its own natural levels of sugar, acidity, tannin, and even skin thickness, all of which work together to influence the wine's final texture and flavor. Then there are factors like terroir — the climate and soil of a vineyard — that also influence the character of the wine, and explain why the same grape can taste completely different depending on what corner of the globe it's grown in. With so many factors at play, if you want to sharpen your sommelier nose and learn how to shop for wine like a pro, learning how to distinguish these two classics is a great place to start.

One of the easiest ways to tell these wines apart is by the tannins, the natural compounds found in grape skins and seeds that create a dry, grippy sensation on the tongue and gums. Cabernet sauvignon is known for its high tannin levels, giving it a structured feel, while merlot is typically softer and smoother by comparison. Acidity is another major clue. Cabernet sauvignon's acidity gives it a brighter profile compared to merlot's velvety texture. Then there's body, the overall richness of the wine on the palate. Cabernet sauvignon is famously bold and full-bodied, while merlot is far less intense.