8 Foods That Have More Omega-3 Than Salmon

When people think about omega-3 fatty acids, oftentimes the first thing they think about is salmon. No real surprise considering that wild and farm-raised salmon average around 1,125 milligrams of omega-3s per 100-gram serving, especially in that brown or gray fat layer between the muscle and skin. However, other foods can have even more.

Since omega-3 is an umbrella term for three types of fat, you're liable to find them in oil-rich foods, particularly nuts, seeds, and shellfish. Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are particularly prevalent in seafood, and alpha-linolenic acid usually comes from plants. All three are important sources not only of calories but also of some of the basic building blocks comprising your cells, particularly the ones in your brain and eyes. They're also great for preventing heart disease and encouraging a robust cardiovascular system.

Though the number varies based on size, gender, and health history, the National Institute of Health says most people only need less than 2 grams of omega-3 a day. Given that, incorporating any of these foods into your diet shouldn't create an imposition, whether you're vegan, don't have time to cook, or are just looking to tighten your grocery budget.