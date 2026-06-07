Willie Nelson's Favorite Southern Comfort Food Is A Beloved Fried Meal

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Born in the small town of Abbott, Texas, Willie Nelson's career has been prominently influenced by the Lone Star State. Expectedly, the state's culture is imprinted on his music, but it is also apparent in Nelson's food and drink tastes. Before the musician gave up alcohol, he shared a connection with the Texas brand Lone Star and even invested in an Austin Texas Roadhouse location. Accordingly, one of the musician's favorite Southern foods comes as no surprise: a plate of chicken-fried steak.

To those unfamiliar, the hearty dish consists of a tenderized cut of beef battered in seasoned flour and egg, then fried. The preparation recalls fried chicken — which lends the dish its name — although you can thank German immigrants for inventing the meal, hence its resemblance to schnitzel. Germans settled extensively in Texas during the 19th century, helping make chicken-fried steak an iconic dish in the state. Traditionally, the meal is accompanied by gravy-covered mashed potatoes.

Curiously, Germany's influence on Texas culture connects back to Nelson's career, too. The musician grew up listening to polka bands, which influenced his musical identity. Later, after relocating to Austin in 1970, he played at historically German venues such as Scholz Garten. Together, these intercultural connections evince Nelson's Texas upbringing.