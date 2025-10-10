Chicken-Fried Steak Vs Schnitzel: They're More Alike Than You Think

Recipes that call for pounding meat thin, breading it, and frying it are nothing new. From Japanese tonkatsu to Italian and Latin American Milanesa, it's an internationally popular way of transforming a less-than-stellar cut into something delicious. But the American staple chicken-fried steak and the German dish schnitzel are more similar than you might think — largely because one led to the creation of the other.

American cuisine has tons of German influence, and you can thank German immigrants for chicken-fried steak. The exact series of events is unclear, but it's believed that German immigrants in 19th-century Texas had a hard time finding veal for their favorite wienerschnitzel recipe. Other cuts of beef were easier to find, so adapting the recipe didn't require much effort. Combine this with the popularity of dredging meat in flour and salt before frying it in lard, and you get the modern American chicken-fried steak.

At the time, there weren't many ingenious ways to turn tough, cheap cuts of beef into something more palatable — especially methods that were so easy to do. Different preserving methods like corned beef with its coarse salt or trail jerky were fine options, but they couldn't deliver the hot, fresh meal people craved. However, while chicken-fried steak is a fairly cut-and-dry recipe, schnitzel is anything but. Ultimately, chicken-fried steak is a single dish, while schnitzel more commonly refers to a style of cooking.