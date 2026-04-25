How Willie Nelson Is Linked To These 2 American Beers

Country music and beer have long gone hand-in-hand. Brews pop up not only during shows, but in song lyrics and musician lore, too. It's a deep-rooted association that even applies to country legend Willie Nelson. Although he hasn't drunk in decades, Nelson has ties to both Lone Star and Coors, brands that have appeared during impressionable moments in his storied career.

The former brew — which hails from the musician's home state of Texas – plays a louder tune. In 1972, Nelson moved from Nashville to Austin, helping lay the groundwork for the emerging Outlaw Country movement. While playing famed venues like the Armadillo, Lone Star served as a regional tipple of choice. The beer brand was consumed abundantly by audiences, as well as Willie Nelson and his fellow musicians.

One day, Nelson approached Lone Star sales manager Jerry Retzloff and proposed that if the brand flowed freely at his tour bus, he and his impressive musical entourage would conspicuously drink Lone Star on stage. Product placement meets charismatic charmer: It's a professional collaboration that endured for years — Retzloff even accompanied Nelson to the White House.

The Coors story runs a similar path, albeit a song of a quieter tune. A series of iconic photos reveal Nelson also cracked open this old school lager on stage back when he drank. Although he never formed an official collaboration with the brand, Coors brews made a frequent appearance at his concerts among the audience, as the beer was trendy in 1970s Texas. It's a fascinating history that intertwines day-to-day life with legend, much like the best Country songs.