7-Eleven's Meal Deal Gets You All Of This For Just $3
With grocery and restaurant prices on the crazy side of expensive these days, money-conscious consumers are looking for a deal. Once-affordable fast-food chains have hiked their prices, making them overpriced in customers' views, and savvy competing brands are drawing in their jaded patrons with killer bargains. Chili's, for example, debuted a cheaper Quarter Pounder-inspired burger in 2025, gunning for McDonald's diners who have turned away from Mickey D's hiked prices. Over at 7-Eleven, home of the iconic Slurpee, an even cheaper deal is currently drawing in the budget-minded, and guests of the gas station franchise can score a complete meal for just $3.
To get the deal, you need to be a member of 7-Eleven's loyalty program, 7Rewards, which requires a quick app download and registering your phone number and email. You can then access an in-app "$3 Meal Deal" coupon that will get you any item from 7-Eleven's roller grill (that food warming machine that rotates food on metal cylinders), along with a bag of the company's branded 7-Select chips and a large Big Gulp soda.
Items available on the roller grill include Big Bite hot dogs, various flavors of Johnsonville Sausages, taquitos, egg rolls, and breaded meat sticks called Rollers. Any soda fountain flavor is up for grabs to fill your Big Gulp cup, and you can also take advantage of 7-Eleven's condiment bar to dress up your dog or other food item. Toppings include ketchup, mustard, relish, onions, pickles, jalapenos, cheese, and chili. Plentiful flavor options are also available for your 7-Select bagged snack, including Fried Pork Rinds, Sour Cream & Onion potato chips, Zesty Ranch tortilla chips, and Spicy Jalapeno Kettle Chips.
Other appetizing meal deals from 7-Eleven
In addition to the $3 Meal Deal, 7Rewards members can access some other low-cost meal options through the 7-Eleven app. For a quick and cheap breakfast, the gas station chain's $4 Meal Deal offers the customer's choice of breakfast sandwiches, along with Waffle Tots and a Monster Energy, Red Bull, or Celsius Live Fit drink. Breakfast sandwiches on offer include the very McDonald's-esque Sausage Biscuit; English Muffin with Sausage, Egg & Cheese; and the Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant.
For lunch or dinner on the go, a 7-Eleven $5 Meal Deal gives the purchaser two slices of pizza and any 20-ounce Pepsi or Mountain Dew bottled drink. Pizza flavor options include Cheese, Pepperoni, or Extreme Meat, which piles the slices with sausage, ham, bacon, beef, and Canadian bacon.
Driving customers to their apps with such promotions and discounts is a growing trend among brands, prompting increased customer loyalty and gaining marketing real estate right inside consumers' devices. The trade-off for app users, in exchange for getting those discounts, is that they're giving the companies access to their data. For those okay with granting 7-Eleven that access, the reward is lots more money-saving promotions like these meal deals, as well as accumulating loyalty points that can be redeemed for free food and drinks.