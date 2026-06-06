7-Eleven's Meal Deal Gets You All Of This For Just $3

With grocery and restaurant prices on the crazy side of expensive these days, money-conscious consumers are looking for a deal. Once-affordable fast-food chains have hiked their prices, making them overpriced in customers' views, and savvy competing brands are drawing in their jaded patrons with killer bargains. Chili's, for example, debuted a cheaper Quarter Pounder-inspired burger in 2025, gunning for McDonald's diners who have turned away from Mickey D's hiked prices. Over at 7-Eleven, home of the iconic Slurpee, an even cheaper deal is currently drawing in the budget-minded, and guests of the gas station franchise can score a complete meal for just $3.

To get the deal, you need to be a member of 7-Eleven's loyalty program, 7Rewards, which requires a quick app download and registering your phone number and email. You can then access an in-app "$3 Meal Deal" coupon that will get you any item from 7-Eleven's roller grill (that food warming machine that rotates food on metal cylinders), along with a bag of the company's branded 7-Select chips and a large Big Gulp soda.

Items available on the roller grill include Big Bite hot dogs, various flavors of Johnsonville Sausages, taquitos, egg rolls, and breaded meat sticks called Rollers. Any soda fountain flavor is up for grabs to fill your Big Gulp cup, and you can also take advantage of 7-Eleven's condiment bar to dress up your dog or other food item. Toppings include ketchup, mustard, relish, onions, pickles, jalapenos, cheese, and chili. Plentiful flavor options are also available for your 7-Select bagged snack, including Fried Pork Rinds, Sour Cream & Onion potato chips, Zesty Ranch tortilla chips, and Spicy Jalapeno Kettle Chips.