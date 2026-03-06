60 Years Ago, This Gas Station Introduced Its Iconic Frozen Beverage
Gas stations serve as a hub for many tasty pick-me-ups. You can grab a delicious hot dog or a klobasnek, the Texan pastry with Czech roots, then wash it all down with an extra-large fountain drink. Yet if there's one frozen treat that takes on especially iconic status, it's 7-Eleven's frozen Slurpee. Since its 1966 launch, the chain has sold billions of the beverage across locations worldwide, cementing a decades-long fondness for the drink.
Nowadays, it's easy to take the Slurpee for granted. Walk up to the self-service frozen beverage machine, and you can pour yourself a cup from a selection of rotating flavors. The appliance packs a straightforward yet savvy design that's perfect for 7-Eleven; Slurpees taste just about the same regardless of location. Add in the ability to mix and match flavors of the sweet, carbonated beverage, and the Slurpee's rise is understandable.
Incredibly, the technology was first developed by accident in 1958, when Kansas Dairy Queen owner Omar Knedlik sold frozen soda to customers following a machine breakdown. To cash in on the concept, he partnered with a local artist to develop the ICEE appliance and brand, which gained slow and steady momentum over subsequent years. In 1965, a 7-Eleven manager pitched the concept to corporate after noticing the appliance at another store. Just a few years later, Slurpees had already appeared in most 7-Eleven locations.
How the Slurpee achieved its iconic status
To say the integration of a carbonated frozen beverage machine into America's first convenience store chain proved fruitful would be an understatement. By the 1970s, the drink was already embedded in popular culture, emerging as a favorite of youth nationwide. Packaged in uniquely marketed cups, and served with easier-to-sip, spoon-tipped straws, the Slurpee design furthered its marketability. Cue in flavor partnerships with well-known soda brands and candy companies, as well as memorable television shows and music promotions (like the hit "Dance the Slurp"), and the drink's status transcended that of a simple frozen beverage.
All the while, the evolution of Slurpee technology further improved economics. Originally, employees needed to manually refill machines. Nowadays, flavors arrive in 5-gallon packages, which simply necessitate a quick hookup to function. Such convenience further streamlines the distribution and development of Slurpee flavors. Locations often feature regional varieties, as well as fun seasonal offerings. Stop by a 7-Eleven, and you can grab either a nostalgic favorite or try a new flavor, all easily poured at a low price. In 2002, 7-Eleven even started the annual tradition of handing out free cups, which evolved into July 11's Free Slurpee Day. It all serves as a reminder of the beverage's enduring success, a frozen drink momentum that likely won't melt away anytime soon.