60 Years Ago, This Gas Station Introduced Its Iconic Frozen Beverage

Gas stations serve as a hub for many tasty pick-me-ups. You can grab a delicious hot dog or a klobasnek, the Texan pastry with Czech roots, then wash it all down with an extra-large fountain drink. Yet if there's one frozen treat that takes on especially iconic status, it's 7-Eleven's frozen Slurpee. Since its 1966 launch, the chain has sold billions of the beverage across locations worldwide, cementing a decades-long fondness for the drink.

Nowadays, it's easy to take the Slurpee for granted. Walk up to the self-service frozen beverage machine, and you can pour yourself a cup from a selection of rotating flavors. The appliance packs a straightforward yet savvy design that's perfect for 7-Eleven; Slurpees taste just about the same regardless of location. Add in the ability to mix and match flavors of the sweet, carbonated beverage, and the Slurpee's rise is understandable.

Incredibly, the technology was first developed by accident in 1958, when Kansas Dairy Queen owner Omar Knedlik sold frozen soda to customers following a machine breakdown. To cash in on the concept, he partnered with a local artist to develop the ICEE appliance and brand, which gained slow and steady momentum over subsequent years. In 1965, a 7-Eleven manager pitched the concept to corporate after noticing the appliance at another store. Just a few years later, Slurpees had already appeared in most 7-Eleven locations.