Why Colonel Sanders Disliked KFC's Mashed Potatoes Gravy

KFC might not be the most successful chicken chain in the United States — that title goes to Chick-fil-A — yet its global influence is nothing to sneeze at. The brand has built a loyal following thanks to its menu of Southern-style comfort classics, and the person behind its success was Colonel Harland Sanders. However, something fans might not know is that his vision for the chain was lost somewhere down the line.

Sanders first began selling fried chicken from his own Kentucky restaurant, where he developed the iconic pressure-cooker formula — KFC's chicken is not deep fried — that kept people craving more. He eventually stepped into franchising, with the first branch opening in 1952 (surprisingly not in Kentucky). In 1964, he sold the rapidly growing brand to a group of investors for $2 million. Although Sanders was no longer the official owner, he remained closely involved as its public face.

One product Sanders was particularly proud of was his gravy, but as is often the case with rapid expansion and mass production, the company tweaked his original formula to improve efficiency and cut costs. During a surprise visit to a KFC franchise, Sanders tried this new recipe and was outraged. After tasting the gravy, he reportedly threw chicken on the floor and verbally abused the store's manager. In a published interview with the Courier Journal, he went on to share his less-than-complimentary thoughts on the gravy: "My God, that gravy is horrible. They buy tap water for 15 to 20 cents a thousand gallons and then they mix it with flour and starch and end up with pure wallpaper paste. And I know wallpaper paste, by God, because I've seen my mother make it" (via Justia).