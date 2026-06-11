Jack Nicholson's Favorite Bread Is From This Upstate New York Bakery
Jack Nicholson has been working in Hollywood for decades, starring in everything from 1974's gritty "Chinatown," to the 1997 rom-com "As Good As It Gets," to the classic 1980 horror flick "The Shining." He has, presumably, shot films and TV series in dozens of locations, whether on a studio lot in Los Angeles, in Boston for "The Departed," or on location for "Something's Gotta Give" in the Hamptons. But it was while filming 1987's "Ironweed" that Nicholson came into contact with — and subsequently became obsessed with — his favorite bread, from an upstate New York bakery called Perreca's.
Located in Schenectady, New York, Perreca's has been making its signature Italian bread in the same coal-heated oven for more than 100 years. Nicholson was introduced to it while shooting in nearby Albany by his driver, who was from the same city as the bakery. It was, apparently, love at first bite; Perreca co-owner Maria Papa told WMHT that Nicholson's driver encouraged the carb addiction by bringing him loaves to the set every day. And even though Nicholson likely has little reason to visit Schenectady these days, friends keep him well supplied with bread, even decades later, by stopping by Perreca's when they're passing through and bringing loaves back to him in Los Angeles.
There's more to love at Perreca's beyond its Italian bread
While Jack Nicholson fell in love with Perreca's bread in particular during the shoot for "Ironweed," there is so much more to savor at the Italian bakery. The item that is on everyone's lips (and in their mouths) is the tomato pie, which differs from pizza in that instead of a generous serving of cheese on top, the former either has none or receives just a light sprinkle of Pecorino Romano. There are also no toppings, as the focus is on the dough and the sauce; Perreca's has become renowned for both. The dish was described as "to die for," by one Google reviewer, who also called the bakery "a crown jewel of Schenectady."
If you're in the mood for something sweet, the bakery's extra-large cupcakes come highly recommended as well. One reviewer on TripAdvisor tried a chocolate cupcake for dessert and was so impressed that they "bought two to take home" the next morning.
Perreca's isn't just a bakery, either; there is a restaurant side that serves brunch items, such as frittatas, French toast, and paninis made from its tomato pie, as well as dinner, featuring specials like mussels Valentino, chicken piccata, and traditional carbonara. The eat-in side also serves a variety of classic cocktails, beers, and wines.