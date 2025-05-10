What Is Tomato Pie & How Is It Different From Pizza?

There are so many different types of pizzas out there, but have you ever heard of a tomato pie? An Italian-American dish, it closely resembles pizza, but isn't exactly the same. To get to the bottom of what it is and how it varies from its ultra-popular cousin, Food Republic spoke to Anthony Marini, owner and chef of The Pass and The Italian Boy After Dark.

"Well, some people might think of Southern-style tomato pie (made with a traditional pie crust, tomatoes, and Duke's mayonnaise), but that's a completely different dish," Marini said. "Others associate it with the Trenton, NJ version, which features cheese. But my favorite take [on tomato pie] comes straight out of my hometown, Philadelphia."

So what exactly is Philly tomato pie? "In its simplest form, tomato pie is pizza with no cheese," Marini said. "Where a typical pizza has one, sometimes two layers of cheese over tomato sauce, tomato pie (in my world) is all about the sauce. Okay ... maybe a dusting of Pecorino-Romano on the way out." A sharp Italian sheep milk cheese, Pecorino-Romano lends the perfect salty note to the acidic tomatoes. "This version is often referred to as a Sicilian pie or 'Grandma' pie, and it's traditionally made in a rectangular form," Marini said. "Oftentimes, people will layer the sauce over focaccia before putting it in the oven. Either way, it's a staple in Philadelphia bakeries like Sarcone's and pizza shops like Tacconelli's — both longtime favorites of mine."