What Is Tomato Pie & How Is It Different From Pizza?
There are so many different types of pizzas out there, but have you ever heard of a tomato pie? An Italian-American dish, it closely resembles pizza, but isn't exactly the same. To get to the bottom of what it is and how it varies from its ultra-popular cousin, Food Republic spoke to Anthony Marini, owner and chef of The Pass and The Italian Boy After Dark.
"Well, some people might think of Southern-style tomato pie (made with a traditional pie crust, tomatoes, and Duke's mayonnaise), but that's a completely different dish," Marini said. "Others associate it with the Trenton, NJ version, which features cheese. But my favorite take [on tomato pie] comes straight out of my hometown, Philadelphia."
So what exactly is Philly tomato pie? "In its simplest form, tomato pie is pizza with no cheese," Marini said. "Where a typical pizza has one, sometimes two layers of cheese over tomato sauce, tomato pie (in my world) is all about the sauce. Okay ... maybe a dusting of Pecorino-Romano on the way out." A sharp Italian sheep milk cheese, Pecorino-Romano lends the perfect salty note to the acidic tomatoes. "This version is often referred to as a Sicilian pie or 'Grandma' pie, and it's traditionally made in a rectangular form," Marini said. "Oftentimes, people will layer the sauce over focaccia before putting it in the oven. Either way, it's a staple in Philadelphia bakeries like Sarcone's and pizza shops like Tacconelli's — both longtime favorites of mine."
How to make tomato pie
Traditionally, tomato pie can be made with simple ingredients that you likely have on hand, according to Anthony Marini. The dough is made with all-purpose flour, extra virgin olive oil, active dry yeast, sugar, and salt — or use your favorite focaccia recipe or definitive pizza dough recipe for your base. The no-cook sauce is a simple mixture of crushed tomatoes, fresh garlic, EVOO, salt, and dried oregano. "You can use the sauce to make [tomato pie] right away, but for best results, cover and refrigerate for the flavors to meld for at least 3 hours, or store in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 weeks," Marini recommended. Once the dough is made, it can be stretched out onto a baking sheet and topped with the sauce before baking at high heat (between 450 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit) for 13 to 15 minutes.
"The tomato pie that I make is a little different," Marini said. "I use a dough that's more in line with a Neapolitan pizza base, baked on a sheet pan with nothing but a vibrant tomato sauce and a dusting of Romano and fennel pollen." While the fennel pollen is an elevated ingredient for this dish, what Marini serves with it will also appeal to those looking for an elegant experience. "I serve it on my tasting menu at The Italian Boy After Dark alongside a tuna crudo course," Marini added. "That play between the raw tuna and the cooked tomato? Can't beat it. The tomato brings exactly the kind of acidity the tuna's looking for — like they were made for each other."