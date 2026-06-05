Eliminate Cold Floors With This Vintage Kitchen Heating Feature

When you wake up in the morning, especially during wintertime, the last thing you probably want to feel is the freezing cold floor beneath your feet. Thanks to modern technology, many luxury homes now come with underfloor heating. But what about the everyday home, when you don't want to skyrocket your energy bill? No one wants cold toes when they're making a delish Italian wedding soup, after all.

You're in luck — there's another retro-inspired option making a comeback: plinth heaters. Common back in the day, plinth heaters were small heating units installed beneath kitchen cabinets, cupboards, staircases, wardrobe bases, or utility rooms where cold air tends to settle. They pull in cooler air near the floor by the plinths (aka baseboards), warming it over a heating element or hot-water pipes, and then pushing that warm air back into the room from the base of the cabinet.

They work similarly to radiators, but take up far less space, making them ideal for smaller homes, especially those with tile or stone flooring. Hidden from sight beneath cabinets, these vintage heaters not only save you space but are also almost invisible and can be more aesthetically pleasing alongside other decor (like a stylish gallery wall of cutting boards), particularly if you want less clutter and a minimalist look instead of a bulky radiator.