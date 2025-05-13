This Stylish Kitchen Wall Decor Idea Uses Something Already On Your Countertop

Achieving a Pinterest-worthy cutting board gallery wall is easy, but it does require a bit of preparation. Before you begin hanging anything, identify where you want the display to be located. A big empty wall in your kitchen is the most obvious choice, but if you don't have one of those, an adjacent space will also work (just, you know, not in your bedroom hallway). You can fill the entire wall if you have enough cutting boards — and if you want it to be a floor-to-ceiling display, but can't fill the space with what you have, try thrifting them or visiting estate sales — or keep it more confined to the upper-middle area.

If you want the display to be visually impactful (rather than merely practical), consider how you want to arrange the cutting boards, with an eye for different wood colors and textures, as well as sizes. Lay out the cutting boards on the floor in a room with space to map out how you want them to look on the wall before placing them. You can also fill in spaces with additional wooden pieces, like bowls and utensils; or even mix in framed paintings or prints.

Ideally, cutting boards should be stored slightly propped against a wall to allow for air flow, so you are breaking the rules a little bit with this gallery wall. But as long as you let your boards dry completely after use and cleaning, you should be okay.