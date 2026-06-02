Give Your Hot Dogs A Southern Twist With A Squeeze Of This Creamy Sauce
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Hot dogs are a blank canvas, suitable for everything from tangy relish to smooth but sharp mustard. But when you're looking for something a little different, Alabama white barbecue sauce is a great choice, combining the tastes of some of the most popular toppings into one condiment.
Most Alabama white barbecue sauce recipes only have about five or so ingredients. Mayonnaise is the base, giving it plenty of fat to boost its traditional pairings, usually lean meats like smoked chicken. However, it also contains apple cider vinegar, giving it a tang similar to ketchup, and a touch of mustard. For hot dogs, this creates an all-in-one condiment with an extra creamy texture and plenty of originality, delivering a unique meal with no more effort than squeezing some out of a bottle.
The popularity boom for regional American barbecue sauces makes it easy to find on Amazon, but you shouldn't encounter any trouble looking for it at most grocery stores either. Making it at home is just as easy, since all you have to do is whisk the ingredients together to a smooth consistency. Don't be afraid to treat suggested recipes as a base, adding extra flavors to your heart's content. A splash of jalapeño juice can pump up the heat and a twist of lime can add some fruity acidity to make it really pop.
How to add Alabama white barbecue sauce to hot dogs
Since Alabama white sauce is a bit runnier than most other toppings, you might need to get a bit creative in how you use it. Even when chilled, it's far more liquidy than ketchup and mustard, but this can easily become a boon as much as a liability if you mix it into other toppings or use it as a great marinade.
Coleslaw is a hot dog topping with main character energy, adding crunchy, creamy deliciousness to every bite. However, if you make your coleslaw at home, you can skip the traditional dressing and instead use your white sauce! Everyone's favorite cabbage side usually uses a mix between mayonnaise and vinegar anyway, so you'll end up with something quite similar. This also allows dinner guests to enjoy it as a side if they're more traditional with their hot dogs and saves you the trouble of mixing up an extra dressing.
Marinating hot dogs is an easy step for serious flavor and barbecue sauce is never a bad choice. You can leave them in the white sauce for anywhere between twenty minutes to 24 hours, though you'll definitely want to let them sit longer the thicker they are. Plus, since mayonnaise has a smoke point of about 450 degrees Fahrenheit, you don't even have to worry about it burning as your hot dogs develop the perfect, crisp exterior.