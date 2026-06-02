Give Your Hot Dogs A Southern Twist With A Squeeze Of This Creamy Sauce

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Hot dogs are a blank canvas, suitable for everything from tangy relish to smooth but sharp mustard. But when you're looking for something a little different, Alabama white barbecue sauce is a great choice, combining the tastes of some of the most popular toppings into one condiment.

Most Alabama white barbecue sauce recipes only have about five or so ingredients. Mayonnaise is the base, giving it plenty of fat to boost its traditional pairings, usually lean meats like smoked chicken. However, it also contains apple cider vinegar, giving it a tang similar to ketchup, and a touch of mustard. For hot dogs, this creates an all-in-one condiment with an extra creamy texture and plenty of originality, delivering a unique meal with no more effort than squeezing some out of a bottle.

The popularity boom for regional American barbecue sauces makes it easy to find on Amazon, but you shouldn't encounter any trouble looking for it at most grocery stores either. Making it at home is just as easy, since all you have to do is whisk the ingredients together to a smooth consistency. Don't be afraid to treat suggested recipes as a base, adding extra flavors to your heart's content. A splash of jalapeño juice can pump up the heat and a twist of lime can add some fruity acidity to make it really pop.