How Alton Brown Makes Prime Rib Crust So Perfect

Food Network star Alton Brown's favorite holiday roast is classic, but expensive, so he always wants to make sure the crust is perfect to capture the best flavor and texture. But unlike other recipes, he starts working on the crust before it goes anywhere near an oven, letting it dry in the fridge for several days before it's time to cook.

Brown is clear from the start that this isn't dry-aging, which is a highly controlled process meant to create chemical changes in a meat's exterior through the careful cultivation of microbes, humidity, and temperature. Instead, he explains this method simply "[dries] the outer surface to help create a crunchy brown exterior later" (via YouTube). When it comes to prime rib versus ribeye, you don't have to worry about this with steaks because they have direct contact with a piping-hot surface. However, since prime rib cooks at such low temperatures, getting a jump-start on a Maillard crust ensures maximum flavor.

Brown ensures his meat gets some protection from outside aromas with about six feet of cheesecloth wrapped tightly around the roast. It's enough of a buffer to ward off accidental exposure, but it's also porous enough to allow moisture to evaporate. Plus, it's affordable enough that you won't mind throwing it away, and you can easily trim it to the exact dimensions needed to fit any roast.