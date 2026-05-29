8 Scandals That Rocked MasterChef

In the United Kingdom in 1990, a little show called "MasterChef" aired for the first time on the BBC. In the intervening 36 years, the show has spread throughout the world, becoming one of the biggest televised cooking competition franchises in history. It's easy to see why: It promises to whisk amateur home cooks off the street and transform them into culinary superstars (these are some handy home cooking tips from Andrew Zimmerman if you don't have it in you to go on MasterChef). Plenty of winners have gone on to have their restaurant dreams fulfilled, and millions of viewers have cheered them on week after week, season after season.

And yet, "MasterChef" has never been truly squeaky clean entertainment (assuming such a thing even exists). Indeed, it has had more than its fair share of scandals that rocked viewers and the show's reputation. And these scandals not limited to just one location; all of the "MasterChef" versions, from its native U.K. to the U.S. to Australia, have had scandals alter how fans see the show to this day. Here are some of the biggest ones.