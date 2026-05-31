How To Clean A Wooden Cutting Board After Raw Chicken Was On It

Raw chicken inspires a unique kind of kitchen paranoia. The moment that slippery cutlet hits the cutting board, you're mentally noting every surface it might have touched, making multiple back-and-forth trips to an already running faucet, and finishing with a forensic-level wipe-down. The fear isn't unfounded: Bacteria like salmonella and campylobacter are real, and nobody wants to spend 48 hours in a gastro-nightmare regretting that weeknight Burmese chicken stir-fry. So, if you want to be on the safe side, it's essential to stay on top of hygiene when using natural materials like wooden cutting boards.

Wood is widely considered the superior cutting board material, topping plastic in pretty much every category. It's sturdy, looks great, and a high-quality board can last a lifetime. When it comes to raw meat, one of wood's biggest strengths is that it's naturally porous and absorbs moisture and bacteria. Hear us out — at face value, this sounds bad, but because the bacteria isn't left sitting on the surface, it's less likely to directly contaminate food. Instead, it gets drawn into the wood's inner fibers, where it is effectively trapped and starved of the moisture it needs to survive.

So, when you're cleaning your wooden cutting board, the main priority is removing any leftover residue from the surface. For starters, immediately after using the board, wash it with hot water and soap. We strongly recommend using a nonabrasive scourer to efficiently lift any remaining residue. After washing the board, allow it to air-dry upright, which is also how it should always be stored.