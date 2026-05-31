How Reddit Recreates Starbucks' Lemonade

In addition to coffee, Starbucks attracts customers with numerous beverages, ranging from a trendy iced Dubai chocolate matcha to a lineup of energizing refreshers. The chain even offers a good ole iced lemonade, a simple drink option often overlooked by customers. It's a well-liked beverage, noted for its slight bite: "It's a bit more tart than regular lemonade," noted a Reddit user. Crafted with a four-ingredient formula — lemon juice, lemon oil, sugar, and water– it's a lemonade that internet users strive to reconstruct.

On TikTok, a Starbucks barista showcases the in-store creation process. 750 milliliters of lemonade concentrate goes into a plastic jug, and is then topped with 1,250 milliliters of water. The process is repeated until a large vessel is filled for storage; the resultant lemonade holds for 48 hours. To reproduce the drink to a tee, it's possible to buy the same Premium Lemonade Concentrate on Amazon, thereby identically reproducing Starbucks' rendition. However, the listing isn't official and, at almost $40 per 48 ounces, the price is, well, concerning.

Yet Redditors are quick to offer some more easy-to-find retail alternatives. "What I've done before is buy Simply Lemonade ... and cut it with water," recommended one user in a Starbucks Reddit thread. "I've been told that Kirkland brand lemonade (Costco) or the Safeway brand lemonade has the most similar taste," added another commenter in the same thread, noting that certain Starbucks locations once even employed the brand amidst a supply shortage. The chain's citrus beverage offers some convenient store-bought alternatives, making it easy to replicate at home. For an even more authentic taste, add some food-grade lemon oil (a drop at a time until you get the right flavor).