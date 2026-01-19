Use This Cut Of Meat For Mouthwatering Beef Kebabs

Kebab is an ancient, globally beloved dish valued for its bold flavors and versatility — whether in the form of Greek-style souvlaki, Middle Eastern spice-filled shawarma, or Turkish döner. While many regional varieties are slow-roasted on a vertical spit, the classic shish kebab follows a simpler formula: Small pieces of seasoned meat are skewered, then cooked over an open flame to develop smoky grill flavors. While any meat can be used for kebab, few rival the taste and texture of beef — but not all beef cuts are equal. According to Joonas Jokiniemi, founder of Grill Smoke Love, the best ones to use are top sirloin or ribeye.

Jokiniemi explained that sirloin — a cut taken from the rear back portion of the cow — makes for perfect kebab meat due to its moderate marbling. While marbling can vary significantly across sirloin cuts, top sirloin generally offers better marbling than bottom sirloin. When grilled, this fat renders out, basting the meat from within to deliver a succulent, beef-forward flavor. "It also has a firm, even texture, so when I cut it into cubes it stays together on the skewer and cooks predictably," Jokiniemi added.

Jokiniemi also noted that ribeye — the most popular cut of steak in America, and the crème de la crème in terms of marbling — is his go-to when he's in "'treat yourself' mode." But while it's both guaranteed to deliver flavor and "very forgiving," Jokiniemi warned of its tendency to drip, which can cause flare-ups — aka fat hitting the open flame and igniting. This can overcook the meat and also poses a burn risk. To avoid this, trim off any excess fat and dry the steak before grilling.