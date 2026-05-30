Elevate Your McDonald's Burger With These 5 Ordering Tips

If McDonald's is your go-to spot when burger cravings hit, you may be missing out on some level-up hacks that can seriously elevate your Golden Arches sammie. Whether you prefer a basic, no-frills sandwich or a deliciously meaty Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, a few ordering tips can elevate your experience.

Before you veer outside the normal menu preparation, though — as we're about to suggest — keep a few things in mind. As a matter of good fast-food etiquette, take into account how busy the restaurant is before making a customization request — definitely don't do it during peak operational hours. Custom orders take longer, so if it's the lunch or dinner rush and there's a line of cars behind you, it's just plain annoying for workers and rude to other customers. Wait until things are slow and the servers aren't slammed or stressed.

Another factor to consider is that some McDonald's locations no longer allow counter ordering. At these sites, your only in-restaurant options are self-serve kiosks or the phone app. Consequently, you'll be more limited in your customization freedom — there's no verbally explaining. When you're restricted like that, you'll need to take alternate routes to achieve some of the suggested hacks, and some won't be possible.

With those guidelines in mind, onward we go to some ordering tips that will completely change your McD's burger experience. Happy feasting!