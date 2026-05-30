Elevate Your McDonald's Burger With These 5 Ordering Tips
If McDonald's is your go-to spot when burger cravings hit, you may be missing out on some level-up hacks that can seriously elevate your Golden Arches sammie. Whether you prefer a basic, no-frills sandwich or a deliciously meaty Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, a few ordering tips can elevate your experience.
Before you veer outside the normal menu preparation, though — as we're about to suggest — keep a few things in mind. As a matter of good fast-food etiquette, take into account how busy the restaurant is before making a customization request — definitely don't do it during peak operational hours. Custom orders take longer, so if it's the lunch or dinner rush and there's a line of cars behind you, it's just plain annoying for workers and rude to other customers. Wait until things are slow and the servers aren't slammed or stressed.
Another factor to consider is that some McDonald's locations no longer allow counter ordering. At these sites, your only in-restaurant options are self-serve kiosks or the phone app. Consequently, you'll be more limited in your customization freedom — there's no verbally explaining. When you're restricted like that, you'll need to take alternate routes to achieve some of the suggested hacks, and some won't be possible.
With those guidelines in mind, onward we go to some ordering tips that will completely change your McD's burger experience. Happy feasting!
Steam up those burger buns
Have you ever noticed the bun on McDonald's Filet-O-Fish tastes different from the bread on the chain's other sandwiches? There's a reason for that. McD's restaurants actually have special steaming machines installed specifically for preparing the fish sandos. The bun halves go into the machine, get a prolonged blast of hot steam, and completely transform into a mouthful of fluffy deliciousness.
Imagine a store-bought burger bun straight out of the package — it's often dry and just kind of meh. Steaming it, though, adds moisture, making it softer and plumper, and it also improves the flavor. This upgraded bun is one of the reasons the Filet-O-Fish is considered one of the best fast-food fish sandwiches by customers. Only, why should the FoF get to keep all of that steamy goodness to itself? You can request to have the bun steamed on any McDonald's sandwich — and we highly suggest you do. It's a total game changer for any burger. There's no in-app or kiosk option to get your bun steamed, so this one must be requested verbally.
While steaming a bun doesn't take long — about 11 seconds — it does require McD's workers to do more than just grab a burger out of the universal holding cabinet (the machine that keeps Mickey D's food warm after it's cooked), which means extra time to prepare your order. That makes this one of the hacks that's better tried during off-peak hours.
Skip the holding cabinet for fresh meat
McDonald's restaurants use universal holding cabinets to keep food warm — that's one reason the chain's service is so quick! The chain's ability to crank out sammies and fries fast — literally pioneering the concept of "fast food" — revolutionized the food-service industry and made the Golden Arches famous. Having said that, there's really nothing like a freshly prepared burger that hasn't been kept artificially warm by machinery. That's why we recommend having your Mickey D's burger cooked fresh.
How, you may ask? There are various ways. The easiest is simply asking. Tell the cashier you want a freshly cooked burger, that you realize it will take more time, and that you're willing to wait. Again, this only works when you can voice your request to a human, so it must be done at the drive-thru or in a Golden Arches with counter ordering.
If you're ordering via app or kiosk, there's a roundabout way to get a fresh burger. In the customization menu, choose to have your sandwich made with no salt. This forces the kitchen to cook a fresh burger patty, as the meat is seasoned with salt and pepper by default, so anything already prepared and waiting won't fulfill your order.
McDonald's corporate policy for its U.S. restaurants (well, in the contiguous states, anyway — sorry, Alaska and Hawaii) is that Quarter Pounders are always made to order, as they're Mickey D's only burgers prepared using fresh beef, not frozen meat. So, if you order one of the QPs, you're automatically going to get a freshly cooked patty.
Add Big Mac sauce to upgrade any McDonald's item
The main element that sets the Big Mac apart from its burger peers is that Thousand Island-esque burger sauce, which lends a sweet-tart zestiness and a creamy element that just makes the sandwich so deliciously extra. With a simple ordering request, you can give any Mickey D's burger some Big Mac flair — chicken and fish sammies, too. Simply ask for Big Mac sauce to be added in lieu of whatever condiment your burger of choice normally comes with. You can also request a side cup of the sauce and add it yourself. Pro tip: This gives you the freedom to dunk your McNuggets in it, too, which we highly recommend trying.
This is another level-up that must be requested in person — the app and kiosk don't have an option to add the sauce to non-Big Mac burgers, and the topping isn't listed as an à la carte sauce option on the condiments menu. Fans of this hack also caution that you may get an upcharge for the Mac sauce, so if you're concerned about paying extra, ask whether the particular restaurant you're ordering from charges a fee for it.
Create unique sandwiches by stacking different proteins
When ordering a McDonald's burger in-store or digitally, it's always an option to double up on your patty and get a second one, for a fee. This works for the fish and chicken sandwiches, too. If you want to shake up the flavor of any McDonald's burger even more and do a little protein-maxxing at the same time, you can order McNuggets, McCrispy Strips, or a Filet-O-Fish and add the nuggies or fillet patty to your burger, creating a surf-and-turf or turf-and-turf upgrade.
This hack doesn't require making any special requests from a worker — just order all the components and do a little assembly work on your own. Spread the chicken pieces atop the beef patty on your hamburger, or, conversely, add the Filet-O-Fish patty to your sandwich (though we recommend swapping your burger meat over to the FoF instead if you're going for surf-and-turf, so you can enjoy that fluffy, steamy bun). If you don't want the tartar sauce flavor impacting your sandwich, you can simply request no sauce when ordering your FoF via the app or kiosk.
Don't want to do the assembly work yourself, or dislike the idea of throwing away elements from an extra sandwich? You can, of course, always ask a McD's worker to assemble your creation — again, with the caveat that you're ordering from a live person at a counter or drive-thru. Otherwise, you're out of luck, because this definitely isn't a digital customization option.
Mix and match sauces for custom burgers
While McDonald's digital ordering doesn't offer nearly the customization freedom of Burger King's platform — BK's decades-long "Have It Your Way" policy still reigns supreme — there's nonetheless some room to get creative within the confines of McD's options. For instance, you can create what amounts to a ranch burger by adding bacon and onions to any Mickey D's sandwich — both are offered as upgrades in the digital customization interfaces — and then separately ordering a container or two of the chain's Creamy Ranch Sauce. You can remove other condiments, like ketchup and mustard, when ordering if you don't want those flavors competing. Once you get your food, simply remove the top bun and pour on the container of creamy, savory goodness.
There are plenty of possible DIY flavor upgrades when you creatively utilize the sauce menu. To add Western burger flair to any Golden Arches hamburger, add bacon and onions, and order a side or two of Tangy Barbecue Sauce to pour on top. The Sweet 'N Sour dipping sauce can lend Asian notes to a sandwich, while Spicy Buffalo gives a heat kick, and McD's Hot Picante or Mild Picante salsas can add Tex-Mex flair. Limited-time sauces can be adventurous add-ons, too. The promotional "KPop Demon Hunters" menu, offered in 2026, included limited-time condiments like Hunter Sauce and Demon Sauce.
Bear in mind, you may get an upcharge for à la carte sauces, depending on the McDonald's location. But if so, it'll likely be minimal, making this an inexpensive and simple way to level up your Golden Arches burger.