Chicago's Oldest Diner Has Been Serving Food Since 1892

The Windy City is something of a foodie destination — it takes its eats seriously, whether you're looking for an Anthony Bourdain-approved Italian beef or a Chicago-style hot dog, with its striking neon green relish. To that end, Chicago plays host to some pretty historic eateries, like The Berghoff Restaurant, which specializes in German food and opened in 1898, or The Walnut Room, situated on the seventh floor of a Macy's department store and opened in 1907. But for as long as those places have been around, the oldest restaurant in all of Chicago opened in 1892, and it's called Daley's Restaurant.

This historic south-side staple has witnessed some of the country's greatest upheavals and conflicts; it was opened in the late 19th century by an ironworker who had previously immigrated to the States from Ireland, John Daley. His entrepreneurial spirit saw an opportunity to feed his fellow construction workers, who were busy laying railroads, as well as the builders who would raise everything needed to house the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition. The University of Chicago was also being built at the same time, and Chicago was a hive of activity at that point.