Where To Eat Italian Beef In Chicago, According To Anthony Bourdain
If there's one thing we're certain about, it's that any restaurant approved by the late Anthony Bourdain will hit all the right spots. Like his food recommendations, Anthony's restaurant preferences were varied, eclectic, and unexpected; he knew where to find the best fast-food fried chicken, and also shared insider secrets on the finest place in New York for an old-school steakhouse experience. Wherever he pointed, be it a hidden gem in New York or a humble bun cha spot in the streets of Hanoi (where he famously shared a meal with Obama), you could trust that the food would be nothing short of extraordinary. And this still remains true, when asked about his favorite spots to grab a bite in Chicago, Bourdain told Thrillist, "Either on my way into town or out of town, I'm going Italian beef at Johnnie's."
Italian beef isn't just a sandwich. It's a Chicago institution, revered alongside deep-dish pizza and the city's legendary hot dogs. Originating from the Italian-American community in the early 1900s, it's made up of thinly sliced, gravy-soaked roast beef, Italian roll, and toppings like hot giardiniera (pickled vegetables) and bell peppers. Johnnie's beef is considered a legendary go-to spot for Italian beef, and it's not just Bourdain who loved it. With no shortage of admirers, one Redditor notes: "Johnnie's beef kinda ruined Italian beefs for me. I used to order Italian beefs from places around me all the time, but once I finally tried Johnnie's, nothing else ever hit the same."
What did Anthony Bourdain think of Chicago food overall?
Anthony Bourdain held the Chicago food scene in high regard. In a love letter to Chicago, contained in his essay "The Chorus", Bourdain wrote, "Pomposity, pretentiousness, putting on airs of any kind, douchery and lack of a sense of humor will not get you far in Chicago." He appreciated the working-class history of the city, which was reflected in its no-fuss, no-frills food scene and the unpretentious spirit of its people. After trying a Chicago-style dog at Hot Doug's, Bourdain dubbed the Chicago hot dog as the best hot dog style (which carried weight coming from a New Yorker).
Although a fan of many Chicago staples, Bourdain wasn't crazy about one of the city's most famous innovations — deep-dish pizza. In fact, he hated it so much that he called it a "crime against food," and "mid-western imitation of a pizza." Still, there was one spot that almost changed his mind: Burt's Place, a legendary Morton Grove institution whose pies earned his respect, even if they didn't quite win him over (via YouTube). Ironically, when asked by Thrillist where to go for some good pizza in Chicago, he double-downed on his dislike of deep-dish, instead recommending an ultra-thin crust spot and noting, "It annoys me that a great city like Chicago... they should be identified with their strongest suit, not their weakest," in reference to deep-dishes' heavy associations with the Chicago food scene and history.