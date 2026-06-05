Are There Food Dyes In Aldi Products? Here's What To Know

Food dyes remain one of the most controversial ingredients still lining grocery store shelves. While the vast majority approved for public consumption are considered safe under strict U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, that hasn't done much to quell public skepticism. As consumer pressure mounts, many grocery chains are phasing artificial dyes out of their products. Although Aldi has rolled out plenty of major changes in 2026, it actually eliminated standard synthetic food dyes from its shelves over a decade ago. However, the discount grocer has announced plans to remove an additional 44 ingredients — including certain remaining artificial pigments, preservatives, flavorings, and sweeteners — from its private-label products by the end of 2027.

Looking at the list released by Aldi, it appears that the grocer already eliminated many artificial dyes from its products years ago. Back in 2015, Aldi removed 13 synthetic color additives from its private-label range, including some of the most controversial dyes on the market, such as Red 40 and Yellow 5. These particular additives have faced years of scrutiny, and for Aldi, the decision to remove them likely had more to do with shifting shopper preferences than a "health-based" motivation. As of 2026, of all the dyes Aldi previously removed, only Red No. 3 has since been formally banned by the FDA.

But while the vast majority of artificial colors have already been phased out by Aldi, some other technical colorants, like titanium dioxide — which has been banned in the European Union since 2022 — and canthaxanthin can still be found in some of the chain's private-label products. These remaining whitening agents and pigments are what Aldi is targeting in its new phase-out ending in 2027.