FDA Approves 3 Natural Food Dyes: Here's What Colors They Are

These newly approved dyes are considered safer, natural alternatives to artificial food colorings – some that have since been banned, while others continue to be used in various foods, drinks, cosmetics, and medications. Concern has long been raised by consumers and advocacy groups regarding artificial dyes, such as colorings like red dye No. 40, which is commonly used in products like maraschino cherries. "For too long, our food system has relied on synthetic, petroleum-based dyes that offer no nutritional value and pose unnecessary health risks," HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated in the FDA's announcement about the new food colorings. He then went on to state that the FDA has intentions of removing these dyes and implement "safe, natural alternatives," so how soon can we expect this change?

As of now, these recently approved dyes are an alternative, not a replacement. While the FDA announced it is additionally accelerating its review of other alternative, more natural food colorings, it may be some time before there is any change on a widespread scale. The FDA Commissioner confirmed in the announcement that there is "serious intent to transition away from petroleum-based dyes in the food supply" by providing these additional options, but at the time of publication, manufacturers can still opt for using the petroleum-based dyes — although public opinion may soon sway those decisions, now that more natural alternatives have been officially approved.