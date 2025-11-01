The Fresh Pasta You Can Find At Dollar Tree (And It Takes Just 2 Minutes To Cook)
When it comes to bargain buys, few do it like Dollar Tree. While (unfortunately) not everything is priced at just a dollar anymore, it remains an extreme discount store. Whether you're looking for decor items to give your kitchen an affordable glow-up or simply trying to fill your fridge on a tight budget, the discount giant has got you covered. Among its best deals is the Caputo potato gnocchi, which, in true Dollar Tree spirit, will only set you back $1.25 for 17.6 ounces. At four servings per pack, that's not half bad. To put that into perspective, gnocchi prices at other discount chains seem almost extortionate by comparison. At Walmart, the same amount will cost you almost twice as much at $2.48, and even Lidl doesn't come close at $1.97.
Although low in price, this gnocchi certainly isn't low in quality. On the Dollar Tree website, it holds an impressive 4.5-star rating, with one reviewer noting, "I bought these out of curiosity to see if they are like other mainstream brands. Turns out they're better."
Another perk is how quick and easy it is to prepare, making it not only an affordable weeknight option but a convenient one too. Simply drop the gnocchi into salted, boiling water, and once they rise to the surface, they're done! The whole process takes just two minutes, so you'll have dinner ready in no time.
How to store and prepare your Caputo potato gnocchi
Although gnocchi tends to be lumped into the pasta category, it's more accurately classified as a dumpling. Gnocchi are most often made with potatoes, while pasta is typically wheat-based. The different ingredients mean that gnocchi has a much chewier, denser texture than pasta, making it great for cozy, comforting dishes paired with hearty sauces like pesto, pomodoro, or brown butter and sage. You could even try enjoying gnocchi as a dessert.
For perfectly boiled gnocchi, remain vigilant by your pan. Once they begin to float, remove them from the water immediately — otherwise, they risk becoming mushy and gummy. You should also avoid boiling them at a rolling boil, as this can degrade their texture. Instead, allow your water to reach a boil, then turn it down to a simmer before adding your gnocchi.
Aside from boiling, there are plenty of other ways to prepare gnocchi. For a crispy exterior and fluffy interior, pan-fry them in olive oil post-boiling until they develop a golden crust. You can also bake or roast gnocchi straight from the package — just place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, season liberally, and pair them with other ingredients like vegetables or white fish.
Even before opening, gnocchi should always be stored in the refrigerator. Once opened, store them in an airtight container, as they can spoil surprisingly fast — aim to use them within three days (they can last a day or two longer if cooked). For longer storage, they can last for several months in the freezer.