The Fresh Pasta You Can Find At Dollar Tree (And It Takes Just 2 Minutes To Cook)

When it comes to bargain buys, few do it like Dollar Tree. While (unfortunately) not everything is priced at just a dollar anymore, it remains an extreme discount store. Whether you're looking for decor items to give your kitchen an affordable glow-up or simply trying to fill your fridge on a tight budget, the discount giant has got you covered. Among its best deals is the Caputo potato gnocchi, which, in true Dollar Tree spirit, will only set you back $1.25 for 17.6 ounces. At four servings per pack, that's not half bad. To put that into perspective, gnocchi prices at other discount chains seem almost extortionate by comparison. At Walmart, the same amount will cost you almost twice as much at $2.48, and even Lidl doesn't come close at $1.97.

Although low in price, this gnocchi certainly isn't low in quality. On the Dollar Tree website, it holds an impressive 4.5-star rating, with one reviewer noting, "I bought these out of curiosity to see if they are like other mainstream brands. Turns out they're better."

Another perk is how quick and easy it is to prepare, making it not only an affordable weeknight option but a convenient one too. Simply drop the gnocchi into salted, boiling water, and once they rise to the surface, they're done! The whole process takes just two minutes, so you'll have dinner ready in no time.