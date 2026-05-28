What Costco Does With Its Unsold Kitchen Items
Retailers and wholesalers are frequently faced with the challenge of managing returns and overstock, and despite its reputation as a purveyor of high-quality goods, Costco is no different. However, having too many discounted toaster ovens or dishwashers on hand doesn't have to hurt the company's bottom line; instead, these excess products are sold outside of the traditional warehouses.
Using the B-Stock platform, Costco auctions off its overstock and returned merchandise in a way that won't surprise any devoted shopper: in bulk. Purchasers can buy 10 or fewer pallets of products or even full truckloads, though in some cases, smaller boxed options are available. For convenience, the goods are available at locations around the nation, with many on the East and West coasts, and others in Texas, Arizona, Illinois, and more.
Whether it's cookware, small appliances, or major appliances that buyers are on the lookout for, it's possible to find them via B-Stock. There are also rugs and furniture available for potentially sprucing up kitchen spaces. However, there's one catch: Participating in the auctions isn't one of the many perks of a Costco membership. To even see the specifics of what the wholesaler has on offer, potential buyers in the United States need to go through an application process that requires professional resale certification documentation, while companies outside the country must present proof of business.
Several initiatives drive Costco's food waste management
In addition to managing the liquidation of excess kitchen tools and appliances, Costco also deals with unsold produce, meat, and other fresh foods. To minimize waste, some foods are repurposed into prepackaged meals. For instance, if you've ever brought home the wholesaler's chicken soup or quesadillas, it's possible they were made from the store's rotisserie chicken. When it comes to other hot foods, according to a Costco employee on Reddit, "The wings and ribs get repackaged and sold cold in the deli section."
Costco also gives away a sizable amount of perishables each year. According to its website, the company donated 223 million pounds in 2025. Local food banks benefit, as well as farms and other organizations in need of animal feed. One Redditor said, "I visited a wildlife rescue in Arizona and they said they get weekly donations from Costco to feed the animals," while another user wrote, "Our location has several wild animal rescues that pick up the stuff we can't donate to the food bank or other organizations."
Finally, Costco limits waste in ways that could benefit the environment. It has partnered with at least one company, Smarter Sorting, to determine the best methods for responsibly disposing of or recycling foods. Additionally, various locations participate in recycling efforts, including working with local composters.