What Costco Does With Its Unsold Kitchen Items

Retailers and wholesalers are frequently faced with the challenge of managing returns and overstock, and despite its reputation as a purveyor of high-quality goods, Costco is no different. However, having too many discounted toaster ovens or dishwashers on hand doesn't have to hurt the company's bottom line; instead, these excess products are sold outside of the traditional warehouses.

Using the B-Stock platform, Costco auctions off its overstock and returned merchandise in a way that won't surprise any devoted shopper: in bulk. Purchasers can buy 10 or fewer pallets of products or even full truckloads, though in some cases, smaller boxed options are available. For convenience, the goods are available at locations around the nation, with many on the East and West coasts, and others in Texas, Arizona, Illinois, and more.

Whether it's cookware, small appliances, or major appliances that buyers are on the lookout for, it's possible to find them via B-Stock. There are also rugs and furniture available for potentially sprucing up kitchen spaces. However, there's one catch: Participating in the auctions isn't one of the many perks of a Costco membership. To even see the specifics of what the wholesaler has on offer, potential buyers in the United States need to go through an application process that requires professional resale certification documentation, while companies outside the country must present proof of business.