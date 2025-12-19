Costco Sells A Nearly Identical Pricey Cosori Toaster Oven For A Discount

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco shoppers know well-established deals like its cheap rotisserie chicken and Kirkland Signature vodka. Yet the retailer offers some sneaky-good prices on kitchen appliances, too. As an online-only exclusive, Costco is selling a Cosori 30-Liter Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $129.99. Meanwhile, a nearly identical model goes for $169.99 on the Cosori website.

The two appliances share the same size and appearance; the Costco model just lacks a sous vide preset. That premium-only feature simply allows for extra-slow air circulation to cook vacuum-packed food over multi-hour intervals. Otherwise, Costco's Cosori still includes all of the brand's bells and whistles. You can toast bread and bagels to seven levels of doneness, bake everything from pizzas to cakes and cookies, roast meats, cook your own rotisserie chickens, and yes — the appliance still functions as a standard air fryer. All contained in a fairly compact 20-inch by 16.5-inch size, it's a very well-priced appliance that optimizes counter space.