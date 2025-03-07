What Types Of Wine Are Categorized As Spumante?

Trying to navigate the labyrinth of varietals and AVAs of the wine world just to get the glass of fermented grape juice on the other side can be quite the task. We know that there are rules to Champagne versus sparkling wine when it comes to France, but what about Italy? Whereas non-Champagne bubbles are plainly referred to as sparkling wine in much of the world, sparkling wine made in Italy has its own category: spumante.

"Spumante" in Italian is used as an umbrella term for any sparkling wines made in the country. It doesn't need to be from a specific region or made with certain grapes, like Champagne does. An easy way to understand how spumante works is thinking of how all poodles are dogs, but not all dogs are poodles. Converting that idea to wine terms, proseccos are often spumante wines (although they can also be frizzante, which is less fizzy). But not all spumante is prosecco, since the latter has to be from the Veneto or Friuli Venezia Giulia regions of Italy.

The two most commonly used second-fermentation methods for spumante are the traditional method, like with Champagne, and the Charmat method, which you'll commonly see used with prosecco. In Charmat method, the fermentation step that gives sparkling wines its signature bubbles happens in large stainless-steel vats opposed to in individual bottles. Spumante on a label won't denote a specific grape unless its preceded by Asti, which comes mainly from Asti and Albi in the Piedmont region. If your label says Asti Spumante, then that wine was made with moscato grapes, and will be on the sweeter side. Spumante wines follow the same sweetness scale as other sparkling wines, from extra brut to doux.