How To Make Watermelon Juice At Home (It's Easier Than You Think)

Making watermelon juice might sound like a fancy juice-bar task, but it's surprisingly simple, and absolutely refreshing. Simply chop up a watermelon, toss it into a blender with a few ice cubes, and blend until smooth. Add a tablespoon or two of honey or agave nectar for sweetness, and you've got yourself a delicious and hydrating summer drink in seconds.

Or if you're looking for a no-mess option, try Alton Brown's no-chop watermelon juice hack. Instead of cubing your watermelon, just cut a circle out of the top, insert an immersion blender directly into the melon, and blend away. The juice forms right inside the shell, and can be served directly!

This juice is summery, sweet, and actually a font of nutrients, packed with vitamins A and C, potassium, and lycopene. Watermelon juice's shelf life is short, which is why you won't often find it bottled in stores. But that rarity is what makes homemade juice even more satisfying. While watermelon may not be the most hydrating fruit (that's tomatoes), it packs a punch at 92% water.