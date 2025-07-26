How To Make Watermelon Juice At Home (It's Easier Than You Think)
Making watermelon juice might sound like a fancy juice-bar task, but it's surprisingly simple, and absolutely refreshing. Simply chop up a watermelon, toss it into a blender with a few ice cubes, and blend until smooth. Add a tablespoon or two of honey or agave nectar for sweetness, and you've got yourself a delicious and hydrating summer drink in seconds.
Or if you're looking for a no-mess option, try Alton Brown's no-chop watermelon juice hack. Instead of cubing your watermelon, just cut a circle out of the top, insert an immersion blender directly into the melon, and blend away. The juice forms right inside the shell, and can be served directly!
This juice is summery, sweet, and actually a font of nutrients, packed with vitamins A and C, potassium, and lycopene. Watermelon juice's shelf life is short, which is why you won't often find it bottled in stores. But that rarity is what makes homemade juice even more satisfying. While watermelon may not be the most hydrating fruit (that's tomatoes), it packs a punch at 92% water.
Ways to enjoy your watermelon juice
Once you've got your watermelon juice ready, there are so many different ways to enjoy it. You can add a squeeze of lime for a tart twist, or toss in a handful of fresh mint leaves for a spa-like vibe. Or pair it with lemonade for a truly perfectly-balanced match (bonus points if the lemonade is color-coordinated pink). Blend your watermelon juice with pineapple, or even creamy coconut milk for refreshing twists.
This juice is also an excellent base for summer cocktails. Try the Summer Fling cocktail, a mix of vodka, watermelon juice, simple syrup, lime juice, and a blood orange cube — which is a delightful combo of sweet and tart. Or mix watermelon juice with pomegranate molasses, white rum, and coconut water for a fruity cocktail combo.
Alternatively, if you blend with a few more ice cubes in the beginning, you have a ready watermelon slushy (or granita if you're fancy)– perfect for being enjoyed as-is, or with a bit of Aperol.
If you juice a whole watermelon and aren't ready to drink it all in one go, fret not; you can always freeze your juice into popsicles and enjoy them at your leisure. Or freeze this versatile juice into ice cubes for sweet cooling refreshment ready to be plunked into any juice (or smootie) you please.