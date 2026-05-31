How To Make Your Own Magic Shell With Only 3 Ingredients

Magic shell really is magic, creating the crunch of chocolate chunks with the easy addition of a syrupy condiment. While easy to find in the store, making your own is just as straightforward while also allowing you to tweak the flavor to your exact specifications. This is perfect if you're also making your own ice cream, be it a standard vanilla, autumnal pumpkin pie, or a summery blueberry swirl.

The recipe is simple, only asking you to melt eight parts chocolate chips to three parts of refined coconut oil with just a pinch of cocoa powder. For example, roughly half a cup of chocolate chips gets ⅓ cup of coconut oil (and a teaspoon of cocoa powder). The chips, of course, provide the chocolate, but they're also responsible for the creamy, smooth texture of a candy bar when you bite into the firm shell. Still, a bit of extra flavor never hurts, and cocoa powder has enough concentration to boost the taste without compromising the texture. Mixing oil into melted chocolate helps keep it runny when warm, and if your ratio starts to dip too far in the other direction, you'll just end up with a solidified brick in a bowl. Not very magic, if you ask us.

The exact flavors you incorporate into your magic shell are negotiable, but the use of refined coconut oil absolutely is not. If you've ever stored coconut oil in the fridge or pantry, you've probably noticed that, unlike other fats, it maintains a solid state even at room temperature. This is vital to getting a crisp rather than a dense shell, one that sets up almost immediately once it touches cold ingredients. Still, it should remain wet for a short time, allowing you to adhere all sorts of additional toppings.