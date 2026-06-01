What Kroger Does With Its Leftover Bakery Items

If you're a fan of Kroger's bakery, with its fresh bread made from scratch and popular confections like that yummy pineapple upside-down cake — considered one of the very best fresh-baked goods from a popular grocery store chain — you may have wondered what happens to all the goodies that don't sell before their freshness dates expire. Does Kroger throw them out?

The answer is no — unsold bakery merchandise from Kroger doesn't end up in garbage cans. Kroger is among the grocery stores that donate their unsold food, including leftover baked goods. Bakery items of all types that are past their peak freshness but are still perfectly edible are given to nonprofit organizations specializing in food redistribution, ensuring the food reaches hungry people in need, not landfills.

The Kroger Company has 19 supermarket brands under its corporate umbrella, including its own namesake Kroger brand, and this food donation policy is in force across all of them. And it's not just broad-brush participation — every single Kroger affiliate store actively contributes surplus food to charitable redistribution. These efforts are part of the company's Zero Hunger-Zero Waste public charity, which was founded in 2018 and strives for the ideal of creating zero-waste communities. Through the program, Kroger and its family of stores have diverted over 800 million pounds of food to people in need. The company has also contributed more than 3 billion meals via a combination of food and monetary donations.