5 Grocery Store Bakeries That Make Fresh Bread From Scratch

Store-bought bread doesn't necessarily have to be low-quality, especially when you shop at Publix, Costco, Whole Foods, Kroger, or Walmart. Offering fresh-baked bread and other confections, these grocery chains give you the chance to purchase something that's a cut above the standard selections you'd find anywhere.

If you've ever walked into one of these markets, you probably already know the sneaky reason grocery stores put their bakeries up front. The enticing smells draw you in and ignite your hunger, but they aren't just trying to get you to make an impulse purchase. They're also trying to ensure proper turnover of fresh-baked goods, many of which go stale or lose their overall quality relatively quickly. While in-store bakeries may not always be profitable, companies know that access to fresh, decent-quality bread is a huge incentive for shoppers to patronize their businesses.

Fresh bread can be the ultimate game-changer, whether you're just packing your workday sandwich or carefully building the perfect Reuben for dinner. Something about a good crust, the right texture, and a flavor that only comes from handmade transforms the bread from a way to hold everything together into a highly valued ingredient. Whether you want just one of Publix's famous sandwich rolls or a bulk order of Costco's baguettes, there's no shortage of options for from-scratch, fresh-made bread.