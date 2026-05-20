The Best Fast Food Deals For Memorial Day 2026

Memorial Day celebrations must include good food, as evinced by the numerous picnics, cookouts, and barbecues held each year over the course of the holiday weekend. Of course, it's not likely that you'll be picnicking or attending a backyard cookout for all three meals, so you must obviously supplement your daily diet with nourishment from other sources. Might we suggest some tasty fast food that will also go easy on your wallet?

Memorial Day is an opportunity for fast food chains — or the apps that host them — to feature some great deals. To that end, some entries on this list are through GrubHub+, so you will have to be a member to gain access (though new members can now sign up for $1 for the first six months, and it's also a freebie with your Amazon Prime membership). And some of these deals do require you to be a member of the chain's rewards program, as well.