The Best Fast Food Deals For Memorial Day 2026
Memorial Day celebrations must include good food, as evinced by the numerous picnics, cookouts, and barbecues held each year over the course of the holiday weekend. Of course, it's not likely that you'll be picnicking or attending a backyard cookout for all three meals, so you must obviously supplement your daily diet with nourishment from other sources. Might we suggest some tasty fast food that will also go easy on your wallet?
Memorial Day is an opportunity for fast food chains — or the apps that host them — to feature some great deals. To that end, some entries on this list are through GrubHub+, so you will have to be a member to gain access (though new members can now sign up for $1 for the first six months, and it's also a freebie with your Amazon Prime membership). And some of these deals do require you to be a member of the chain's rewards program, as well.
Biscuits galore from Bojangles
Southern comfort food chain Bojangles has turned May 14, National Buttermilk Biscuit Day, into a month-long celebration, and it's offering two deals that fall near or on Memorial Day. May 18 through the 24, if you buy one biscuit combo, you can get one for free, and from May 25 until the end of the month, you'll qualify for a free biscuit dessert if you purchase a biscuit sandwich combo meal.
Baconator, be mine
Part of GrubHub+'s Gold Days deals, fans of the Baconator can nab a free one with a $20 order from Wendy's. This deal is actually good from May 18 until May 24, so you will have to get on it before Memorial Day (which leaves your burger schedule open for a backyard cookout).
Get your meat-eating game ready at Arby's
If you need to prepare your meat-eating game for Memorial Day, turn to Arby's for its Buy One, Get One sandwich special that begins May 22 and runs through the 24th. You will need a Rewards membership to cash in on this deal, though, but it's totally free to join (and you get access to promos all year round).
Get wound up for this Jack in the Box deal
Jack in the Box is offering a promo through GrubHub+, also available from May 18 through the 24; spend at least $15, including a BYO Munchie Meal, and you'll get another Munchie Meal for 50% off. This is a great idea if you have a family to feed, and the thought of packing everyone up to go out to eat on a holiday weekend makes you want to go lie down instead.
Pop off, Popeyes
Make the long weekend even more satisfying with a free chicken sandwiches from Popeyes. Though you'll have to spend a minimum of $15 at the chain through the GrubHub app to get it, it's a small price to pay to get your hands (and mouth) on Reddit's second-favorite fast food chicken sandwich. The deal starts on Memorial Day proper, and runs through the following Sunday, so if you can't redeem it on May 25, you have time.
'Shack' up with a free burger from Shake Shack
Did you know that May is National Burger Month? Shake Shack is well aware of this fact, and it is offering two specials that fall near or on the patriotic holiday. Up until the 24th, with a $10 purchase you can get a Bacon Cheeseburger for free, and from the 25th (until the end of the month), a minimum $10 purchase will get you a ShackBurger for free.
You come for the King (you get a chicken sandwich)
Rounding out the GrubHub+ set of deals, The King (the Burger King, that is) comes through with yet another chicken sandwich promo. For this one, which also begins on May 25 and lasts until May 31, you'll have to spend $15, including buying a Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich at regular price, in order to get the second one for free.
Sub Club grub
The largest fast food chain in the U.S. by number of stores (it still retains about a 6,500 store lead over McDonald's despite closing quite a few in 2025) is giving its loyal customers a $6.99 footlong over the Memorial Day weekend. To claim, you must be a Sub Club member, and you must use the code 699FL when checking out. The deal is actually good until June 2, so if holiday plans get in the way, you have over a week to cash in on the promotion.
You and your app go to White Castle
White Castle is actually going in hard on the promos this May and June, but for Memorial Day, the slider chain is offering a simple, yet gratifying deal: 20% off any mobile order, valid May 23 through the 25 (so you have all weekend to make use of it). You do have to be a Craver Nation Rewards member, though, so be sure to sign up for that to get access.