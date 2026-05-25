Martha Stewart's Simple System For Keeping Her Garden Seeds At Arm's Reach

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Some foods are just cheaper to grow than buy, and that only becomes doubly true when you take a page from Martha Stewart's book and grow them from seed. No matter what scale you grow at, organization pays off come springtime, and she de-clutters her seed collection with nothing more than cardboard, some paper packets, and some small file boxes.

Paper envelopes are especially good seed containers because they not only block out sunlight, but also allow excess moisture to evaporate rather than condense. If conditions get too humid, seeds may develop mold and mildew, killing them. Plus, you can write directly on the envelopes or just slap on some tape, making labeling a breeze. The cardboard inserts are how Stewart makes retrieving her seeds easier. By slipping them in between different types, like peppers, tomatoes, or squash, she easily groups them for when she's ready to start germinating.

Since just about every seed needs the same storage conditions, you can also store them all together in the same box. Stewart uses a small wooden file organizer, but you can buy plastic ones on Amazon for under $10, or even use a secondhand kitchen item, like an old decorative piece. It doesn't need to have an airtight seal or anything; it just needs to be able to hold your packets and dividers without damaging them.