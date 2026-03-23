How To Grow A Tree From An Avocado Pit

Most avocado pits end up forgotten in the trash, but they definitely make our list of food scraps you should never throw out, because with patience, they can develop into your own avocado tree. They are relatively easy to grow at home, making them a great choice for beginners looking to try their hand at a little no-waste gardening.

To start, simply save the pit of the fruit after making your avo toast or guac. While we recommend getting started right away, you can store pits for up to two months if you keep them wrapped in a damp paper towel in the refrigerator. Once you're ready, wash off any remaining flesh and skin to prevent mold and bacterial growth. There are two methods you can use to encourage the seed to germinate. The most common is suspending part of it in water, using toothpicks to hold it in place. Alternatively, you can wrap it in a damp paper towel, place it in a plastic bag, and store it at room temperature.

Once the germination process has begun, keep an eye on root and shoot growth — and be prepared to wait. While some seeds sprout in a few weeks, others can take months to show signs of life. The roots will emerge from the bottom of the seed, while the shoot will begin to grow upward from the top. As the stem gets taller, you'll begin to notice leaves starting to form. When the roots are well established and the shoot has grown a few inches, your avocado plant is ready to be transferred into soil.