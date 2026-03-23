How To Grow A Tree From An Avocado Pit
Most avocado pits end up forgotten in the trash, but they definitely make our list of food scraps you should never throw out, because with patience, they can develop into your own avocado tree. They are relatively easy to grow at home, making them a great choice for beginners looking to try their hand at a little no-waste gardening.
To start, simply save the pit of the fruit after making your avo toast or guac. While we recommend getting started right away, you can store pits for up to two months if you keep them wrapped in a damp paper towel in the refrigerator. Once you're ready, wash off any remaining flesh and skin to prevent mold and bacterial growth. There are two methods you can use to encourage the seed to germinate. The most common is suspending part of it in water, using toothpicks to hold it in place. Alternatively, you can wrap it in a damp paper towel, place it in a plastic bag, and store it at room temperature.
Once the germination process has begun, keep an eye on root and shoot growth — and be prepared to wait. While some seeds sprout in a few weeks, others can take months to show signs of life. The roots will emerge from the bottom of the seed, while the shoot will begin to grow upward from the top. As the stem gets taller, you'll begin to notice leaves starting to form. When the roots are well established and the shoot has grown a few inches, your avocado plant is ready to be transferred into soil.
Conditions needed for an avocado plant to thrive
Once your avocado seed is germinated and ready to be planted, it needs soil with excellent drainage. If you only have regular potting soil, mix it with perlite or coarse sand to improve airflow. Additionally, always use a pot with a drainage hole; young avocado plants require frequent watering, but stagnant water quickly causes root rot.
Climate also matters. The trees are native to Mexico, which remains the largest producer of avocados in the world. This means they are naturally suited to a consistently warm climate, so if you live in a state that experiences freezing temperatures, your avocado tree will need to be moved inside during the colder months. For that reason, it's best to avoid planting it directly in the ground unless you live in a tropical zone. Stick to a pot, and repot your tree as it grows bigger and the roots start needing more space. Keep your indoor avocado tree by a south-facing window for optimal sunlight. Trees that don't get enough sunlight will start to look droopy and will produce poor fruit.
Once your tree is planted, be aware that it's going to take some time before it starts producing fruit you can use. If grown from a pit, it can take well over 10 years before you see your work begin to pay off. If you want faster results, consider buying a grafted tree from your local nursery, which can start to produce fruit within three to five years. Alternatively, if you don't fancy waiting, you can still save the pits and brew them into an energizing tea instead.