Is It Safe To Eat Strawberry Leaves?

When you eat most common berries, like blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries, all you have to do is wash them and pop the delicious, jewel-like fruits in your mouth, with no trimming or cutting necessary. However, many folks stem strawberries before eating them. But what happens if you skip that step and eat the leaves too? Well, not only is it perfectly harmless, but it's environmentally conscious, too, since you'd be eating something you normally throw away.

The leaves are essentially just edible greens, and they have some nutritional benefits. They contain nutrients like vitamins A and C, and they're a source of fiber. They're also anti-inflammatory and rich in polyphenols, which act as antioxidants in the body. In fact, you can find the dried leaves sold for tea, a traditional herbal remedy that may help with stomach and digestive upset.

Be sure to wash the leaves well under running water to get rid of any dirt or debris, opting only for those that are fresh or completely dried. It's also a good idea to buy organic strawberries if you can, since they're among the fruits and vegetables that tend to carry the highest pesticide residues.