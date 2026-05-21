Boxed Red Velvet Cake Is Completely Unforgettable When You Make These 4 Tweaks

Red velvet cake has always been a bit of a mystery, sitting somewhere in the flavor realm between chocolate and vanilla. Paired with its signature red hue and cream cheese frosting, its vibrant appearance makes it an instant crowd-pleaser suited for any occasion. But mistakes can happen when baking, and while there's endless debate over whether homemade or boxed cake reigns supreme, if you're not a confident baker and want to elevate your store-bought mix, the internet is full of handy tricks.

On Reddit, one user shared their advice for boosting results: "I doctor up box mixes by replacing oil with melted butter, replacing water with buttermilk, adding an extra egg, [and] adding a box of instant pudding mix. I've gotten many compliments on the taste and texture." Looking at what each of these ingredients brings to the table, it's no surprise these swaps and add-ins can completely transform your standard boxed mix.

The question of whether to use oil or butter in your cake mix largely comes down to personal preference. For a fluffier crumb, oil is usually the better option, while butter delivers a richer, more pronounced flavor. For the best of both worlds, many bakers swear by using a combination of the two. But when it comes to choosing between water and buttermilk, there's a much clearer winner. Water simply hydrates the dry ingredients, while buttermilk does the same while simultaneously adding tanginess and depth. For an even bigger upgrade, add an extra egg for a more indulgent, denser bite, and stir in a packet of instant pudding mix, whose starches hold onto water for a velvety texture.