Boxed Red Velvet Cake Is Completely Unforgettable When You Make These 4 Tweaks
Red velvet cake has always been a bit of a mystery, sitting somewhere in the flavor realm between chocolate and vanilla. Paired with its signature red hue and cream cheese frosting, its vibrant appearance makes it an instant crowd-pleaser suited for any occasion. But mistakes can happen when baking, and while there's endless debate over whether homemade or boxed cake reigns supreme, if you're not a confident baker and want to elevate your store-bought mix, the internet is full of handy tricks.
On Reddit, one user shared their advice for boosting results: "I doctor up box mixes by replacing oil with melted butter, replacing water with buttermilk, adding an extra egg, [and] adding a box of instant pudding mix. I've gotten many compliments on the taste and texture." Looking at what each of these ingredients brings to the table, it's no surprise these swaps and add-ins can completely transform your standard boxed mix.
The question of whether to use oil or butter in your cake mix largely comes down to personal preference. For a fluffier crumb, oil is usually the better option, while butter delivers a richer, more pronounced flavor. For the best of both worlds, many bakers swear by using a combination of the two. But when it comes to choosing between water and buttermilk, there's a much clearer winner. Water simply hydrates the dry ingredients, while buttermilk does the same while simultaneously adding tanginess and depth. For an even bigger upgrade, add an extra egg for a more indulgent, denser bite, and stir in a packet of instant pudding mix, whose starches hold onto water for a velvety texture.
More effortless ways to elevate a boxed red velvet mix
While red velvet cake is not as strongly flavored as your standard chocolate cake, you can always add an extra spoonful or two of cocoa powder to the dry mix to give it a richer profile. To kill two birds with one stone, you could also opt for a chocolate-flavored instant pudding mix to level up both the taste and texture of your bake.
You can also play around with what liquid you swap in for water. Instead of buttermilk, another popular ingredient to add to cake mix is brewed coffee. Chocolate and coffee are a match made in heaven, so this swap is guaranteed to boost the flavor of your confection, while the bitterness of the coffee helps offset the cake's sweetness.
Beyond the cake itself, the right toppings and garnishes can elevate both the presentation and the final dish. Red velvet pairs especially well with tart red fruits like raspberries or cherries, whose brightness complements the richer cocoa notes. A scoop of vanilla ice cream is also a classic pairing, adding a creamy sweetness that balances out the cake's mild tang.