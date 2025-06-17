Turn Boxed Cake Mix Into A Dense & Indulgent Dessert With This Egg Trick

There is no shame in turning to a box mix for your next cake, especially if you're short on time, ingredients, or even baking skills. There's a reason why professional bakers share hacks for elevating boxed mixes, like using milk instead of water (or even flavored milk instead of plain) or opting for a good melted butter instead of vegetable oil. And then, according to Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and CEO at Dragonfly Cakes, with whom Food Republic had the opportunity to consult, you can try adding an extra egg. "Adding an extra egg to a boxed cake mix enriches the batter by boosting both fat and protein," she told us.

D'Aniello continued by explaining that eggs help with structure and moisture, and when you add that extra yolk (much like when you crack a double-yolk egg into your baked goods), you're adding more emulsifiers and fat into the mix. This "leads to a tighter, creamier crumb and a cake that feels more decadent when you bite into it," she said. She then described how the additional protein also firms up the structure slightly, so you get a denser, more homemade texture, rather than the typical airy lightness of boxed mixes.