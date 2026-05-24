Japan is widely recognized as one of the world's leading culinary destinations. Its capital, Tokyo, boasts the highest concentration of Michelin-starred restaurants globally, while other major cities, such as Kyoto and Osaka, rank among the world's top gastronomic centers. The nation is celebrated for its remarkable culinary diversity, ranging from refined kaiseki dining and sushi to regional ramen, street food, and trendy fruit sandos. Yet despite its rich and varied food culture, Japan's history tells a very different story. For over 1,200 years, the consumption of meat was banned.

The prohibition of meat consumption in Japan dates back to 675 A.D., when Emperor Tenmu issued an edict restricting the consumption of not just cows and chickens but also horses, dogs, and monkeys. The decree was influenced by fundamental Buddhist principles of non-violence and reincarnation, marking the beginning of a broader cultural taboo against meat consumption that shaped the culinary tapestry of Japanese society for centuries to come.

Over time, beef became especially stigmatized, with some historical records describing a fasting period of up to 150 days for those who consumed it. However, several loopholes persisted. Fish and seafood were excluded from the restrictions, helping to foster Japan's deeply rooted and highly sophisticated seafood culture. Wild game such as deer and wild boar also remained relatively common, partly because they were never included in the earliest edicts and also due to the fact that they were referred to as yamakujira ("mountain whale"), allowing them to be symbolically associated with fish (yes — whales were considered giant fish) rather than land animals.