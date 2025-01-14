What Is An Izakaya In Japan And How Do They Differ From Restaurants?

In Japan, there are spots where you can hang out and enjoy drinks and small plates with friends, family, and coworkers to unwind after work, and they are known as izakayas. Known as Japanese gastropubs, the word itself combines "i" (to stay) and "sakaya" (sake shop), hinting at a place to linger over drinks. While similar to tapas bars or pubs, izakayas offer a truly Japanese experience. Their history goes back to the Edo period (1603–1867) when sake vendors started offering simple snacks with their drinks. Over time, the idea blossomed into the izakaya culture that thrives in Japan today. Because of this close connection to alcohol, you need to be at least 20 years old, the legal drinking age in Japan, to enter most izakayas.

The main difference between an izakaya and a traditional restaurant is the atmosphere and dining style. Restaurants and fine dining establishments often have individual, multi-course meals in a more formal setting, while izakayas prioritize a relaxed, communal experience. Think of it as the difference between a put-together tasting menu, and an informal get-together with shared plates. Izakayas are typically more budget-friendly than many restaurants, with a casual, interactive service style that encourages guests to order many dishes and drinks throughout the evening. The focus isn't just on the food, but on the overall experience of socializing, unwinding, and enjoying the company of others.