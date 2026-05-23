The Leftover BBQ Meat That Turns Cheap Ramen Into A Gourmet Meal
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Few pantry staples are more versatile than instant ramen. You can eat it as a sauce-covered noodle dish or with broth, snack on crunchy raw bits, or even use whole uncooked noodles as a sandwich vessel. Add in more ingredients, and the clever ways to transform instant ramen keep on coming, elevating the humble food into a gourmet meal. So, if you're fortunate enough to have some leftover barbecue on hand — say, some mouthwatering slices of brisket — reach for a noodle canvas to make the cut shine.
Barbecue meeting a bowl of noodles sounds unexpected, but the pairing fits seamlessly into the dish. Tonkotsu — an incredibly common type of ramen — traditionally employs slices of decadent pork loin as a garnish. In similarly meaty terms, brisket atop the noodles not only boosts satiation, but also establishes ramen character.
A dash of fat is one of the best ramen enhancements. Cooks often use butter to upgrade ramen broth, and brisket fat similarly improves the mouthfeel, establishing a richer dish. Plus, the meaty addition boosts savoriness; umami is a cornerstone of ramen's appeal, creating an all-around more satisfying bowl. Not to mention, you'll imbue the dish with a bold dose of smoky flavor, taking the salty or spicy sauce packets in a more complex direction. For just a leftover, it's a highly effective upgrade worth keeping in mind.
Creative ways to integrate brisket into ramen
The possibilities of brisket-infused ramen are endless. To craft a more spiffed-up rendition, start by building a broth around the cut. Simmer together classic flavors like ginger, garlic, soy sauce, and sesame oil in beef stock. Want something a touch sweeter? Add a splash of barbecue sauce to the broth. Once melded together, use the liquid to reheat the brisket — it'll both curtail dryness and integrate a smoky palate into the soup. To finish, add your preferred garnishes; lean into a Texan direction with cilantro and jalapeño, or stay classic with green onions and a soft-boiled egg.
For an even bolder rendition, enhance the brisket ramen with spice. The dish shines via a curry base. Use canned coconut milk to build a blend of your choice, whether with curry powder, turmeric, and chilies or with a pre-made Massaman curry paste (which can be purchased online for convenience). The brisket's beefy richness pairs marvelously with aromatics, turning an instant noodle packet into a delectable canvas.
Alternatively, seek some heat via Mexican flavors and craft a riff on birria ramen. Reheat your brisket in a smaller quantity of liquid on the stove or in a hot pot, throwing in spices like cumin and oregano, as well as dried guajillo chilies and canned chipotle peppers. Craft a hearty, peppery, meaty sauce and ladle it over a ramen packet — it'll be a gourmet twist to remember.