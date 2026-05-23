The Leftover BBQ Meat That Turns Cheap Ramen Into A Gourmet Meal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few pantry staples are more versatile than instant ramen. You can eat it as a sauce-covered noodle dish or with broth, snack on crunchy raw bits, or even use whole uncooked noodles as a sandwich vessel. Add in more ingredients, and the clever ways to transform instant ramen keep on coming, elevating the humble food into a gourmet meal. So, if you're fortunate enough to have some leftover barbecue on hand — say, some mouthwatering slices of brisket — reach for a noodle canvas to make the cut shine.

Barbecue meeting a bowl of noodles sounds unexpected, but the pairing fits seamlessly into the dish. Tonkotsu — an incredibly common type of ramen — traditionally employs slices of decadent pork loin as a garnish. In similarly meaty terms, brisket atop the noodles not only boosts satiation, but also establishes ramen character.

A dash of fat is one of the best ramen enhancements. Cooks often use butter to upgrade ramen broth, and brisket fat similarly improves the mouthfeel, establishing a richer dish. Plus, the meaty addition boosts savoriness; umami is a cornerstone of ramen's appeal, creating an all-around more satisfying bowl. Not to mention, you'll imbue the dish with a bold dose of smoky flavor, taking the salty or spicy sauce packets in a more complex direction. For just a leftover, it's a highly effective upgrade worth keeping in mind.