How Butter Can Upgrade The Flavor Of Your Ramen Broth

There are a multitude of ways to customize ramen, be it instant or homemade. Giada De Laurentiis doctored up her college ramen to taste more like a bowl of pasta; Tim Anderson tops his with scallops, bacon, and eggs. But if you want to really boost the flavor and enhance your eating experience, it all starts with the broth, and a pat or two of butter in your ramen adds something special. Not only does it add an unctuousness and, if emulsified into the broth, a silkiness, it can also help tame too much spice.

Now, for some people, the spice is the point, but if you got carried away with the sriracha, butter can help mute that fiery flavor. It's a lot like how when the interviewees on the show "Hot Ones" are burning up they typically reach for a glass of milk, because the casein in milk helps to mellow out the heat. Butter, being another dairy product, also contains this protein, and has a similar taming effect. But, on top of that, it's also rich and flavorful, and perfect for ramen.